Burlington Stores dips after earnings beat and raised FY2018 outlook

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reports comparable-store sales rose 2.9% in Q2.

Gross margin rate expanded 70 bps to 41.4%, driven primarily by increased merchandise margin.

SG&A expense rate improved 20 bps to 26.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 19.5% to $152.1M.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate increased 80 bps to 7%.

Merchandise Inventories +16.1% Y/Y to $844M.

Q3 Guidance: Net sales: +11% to +12%; Comparable-store sales: +2% to +3%; Tax rate: ~21%; Adjusted diluted EPS: $1 to $1.04; Fully diluted share count: ~68.7M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: +10.1% to +10.6%; Comparable-store sales: +2.9% to +3.4%; D&A: ~$200M; Interest expense: ~$60M; Adjusted EBIT: +30 bps to +40 bps; Tax rate: 20% to 21%; Adjusted diluted EPS: $6.13 to $6.20; Fully diluted share count: ~68.8M; Capex: ~$275M; Net new stores: 43.

BURL -7.17% premarket.

