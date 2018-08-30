Methode Electronics reports mixed Q2, in-line guide

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) reports Q2 results that beat EPS estimates and missed on revenue. Reaffirmed in-line FY19 guidance has revenue of $950M to $970M (consensus: $963.01M) and EPS of $2.81 to $2.96 (consensus: $2.87).

The guidance excludes transactions and related costs and results from the Grakon acquisition, which is expected to complete in September.

Earnings call is scheduled for 11 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

