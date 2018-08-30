Signet Jewelers soars after earnings shine

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) soars after a stronger-than-expected Q2 leads to a guidance hike.

Comparable sales rose 1.7% in Q2 to smash the consensus expectation for a 4.2% drop and top last year's mark of 1.4%. The Zale business saw a 7.1% increase in comparable sales during the quarter.

Operaring income as a percentage of sales fell to 3.4% from 9.7% a year ago. The drop in OI was due to restructuring charges, a negative impact from a credit outsourcing transaction, higher SG&A expenses and other factors.

Looking ahead, Signet expects full-year of $4.05 to $4.40, which has a midpoint well-above the consensus estimate of $4.10.

Shares of Signet are up 15.10% in premarket trading to $62.90 vs. a 52-week trading range of $33.11 to $77.94.

