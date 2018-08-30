More on Toronto-Dominion Q3

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Q3 results benefit from gains in both U.S. and Canada retail banking; wholesale banking reflects lower trading-related revenue, partly offset by higher advisory activity and fee income.

TD +0.24% in premarket trading.

Q3 adjusted net income of C$3.13B, or C$1.66 per share, vs. C$3.06B, or C$1.62, in Q2 and C$2.87B, or C$1.51, a year ago.

"While we continue to see pockets of market uncertainty stemming from the geo-political climate, both the Canadian and U.S. economies continue to perform well and support a positive outlook for our diversified businesses across the bank as we head into the final stretch of the year," says Group President and CEO Bharat Masrani.

Adjusted return on common equity 17.1% vs. 17.6% in Q2 and 16.1% in Q3 2017.

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.7% vs. 11.8% in Q2 and 11.0% a year ago.

Provision for credit losses C$561M vs. C$556M in Q2 and C$505M in Q3 2017.

Results by segment: