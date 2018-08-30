Latest problem for Pratt engines

Pratt & Whitney (NYSE:UTX) is investigating incidents of excessive vibration in its engines that power Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320neo aircraft, Bloomberg reports, but has yet to identify the cause and is assessing if there is a connection to prior design issues.

The scale of the latest problem appears less disruptive than recent issues with the engine’s combustor, oil seal and knife-edge seal.

Those issues, which triggered a three-month halt to production at the start of the year, have been resolved in new engines delivered by Pratt.