Adverum Biotechnologies announces IND active for ADVM-022 to treat wAMD

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announces its Investigational New Drug (IND) application is active for the Phase 1, dose-escalation study of ADVM-022, a novel gene therapy candidate for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD).

The trial enrolling 18 subjects is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of a single intravitreal (IVT) injection.

The primary endpoint is the safety and tolerability of ADVM-022 at 24 weeks after a single IVT injection. Secondary endpoints include changes in best-corrected visual acuity at 24 weeks, measurement of central retinal thickness, and number of rescue aflibercept injections. Each patient enrolled will be followed for a total of 2 years.