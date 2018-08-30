Destination XL Group down 2% post Q2 results, reaffirms FY2018 guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) reports comparable-store sales growth of 3.3% in Q2.

Gross margin rate improved 20 bps to 46.3%.

Merchandise margins fell 10 bps Y/Y, due to an increase in shipping costs, primarily in direct business.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 140 bps to 39.1% .

Adjusted EBITDA rose 31.3% to $8.8M, driven by comparable sales growth as well as reduced SG&A expenses related to lower payroll related costs, as a result of the restructuring, and reduced marketing costs.

Inventories fell 8.4% Y/Y to $102.9M.

Store count -8 Y/Y to 334.

FY2018 Guidance: Total sales: $462M to $472M; Total comp sales: ~+1% to +3%; Gross margin rate: ~44.5%; EBITDA: $20M to $25M; GAAP EPS:-$0.27 to -$0.37; Non-GAAP EPS: -$0.11 to -$0.18; Capex: ~$11.4M; Cash flow from operating activities: $20.5M to $26.5M; Store count: 332.

DXLG -2.02% premarket.

