Tilly's +16% after strong earnings

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) races higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q2 report. Comparable sales were up 4.4% during the quarter, driven higher by an increase of 8% in e-commerce sales. Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved 230 bps to 31.8% in Q2.

Analysts are positive on Tilly's after the report.

William Blair upgrades Tilly's to an Outperform rating from Market Perform.

B. Riley reiterates a Buy rating on the retailer and lifts its price target to $26 from $17.

Pivotal Research also backs its Buy rating and sets an upped price target of $21.

Shares of Tilly's are up 15.72% in premarket trading to $20.72 to sail right past the 52-week high of $18.06.

Previously: Tilly's beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 29)