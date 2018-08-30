Santander Consumer USA is said to settle CFPB auto-finance claims: Reuters

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) agrees to settle claims by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it misled consumers about the costs of certain auto loans and the coverage of related insurance policies, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the settlement.

Santander Consumer USA, which is partly owned by Spain's Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), didn't explain to customers that interest-only monthly payments would increase the total cost of the loan, according to the people familiar with the CFPB action.

Also, the lender didn't adequately explain that "guaranteed auto protection" insurance doesn't always cover the costs of replacing a car that's destroyed in an accident.

Santander Consumer USA agrees to pay a fine and strengthen consumer protections, Reuters reports. The size of the fine wasn't disclosed.

Previously: CFPB eases bank requirement to send customers annual privacy notices (Aug. 10)