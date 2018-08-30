Profit-taking pressures Tilray, down 4% premarket

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) slips 4% premarket on light volume as investors take money off the table after the stock's ~ 160% run-up since touching $24 on August 14.

Other white-hot pot stocks are taking breathers as well. Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is down 3% premarket, Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) down 5% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) is down 1% .

Roth Capital's Charles Finnie states the obvious with his downgrade of Tilray to Neutral saying "cannabis stocks are looking increasingly speculative."

