Investors push Abercrombie & Fitch back down after earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is down 10% in premarket trading after Q2 sales fall short of estimates.

Comparable sales were up 3.0% during the quarter vs. +3.6% consensus estimate. Comparable sales were up 4% for the Hollister business and 2% for the Abercrombie brand.

Gross profit improved 110 bos to 60.2% of sales.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect FY18 comparable sales to increase in a range of 2% to 4% and for net sales to also increase in a range of 2% to 4%.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch are down 10.18% in premarket trading to $24.26 to cut into what's been a huge YTD rally of over 50%.

Previously: Abercrombie & Fitch beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (Aug. 30)