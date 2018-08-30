Replimune reports Q1 results

Replimune Group (REPL) Q1 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $3.9M (+69.6%); SG&A: $1.9M (+111.1%); Net Loss: ($10M); Loss Per Share: ($2.02); Quick Assets: $52M (-15.6%).

RP1 – In H1 2019, initiate dosing of ~120 patients with RP1 in combination with nivolumab, in four defined indications.

RP1 – In H1 2019, initiate a randomized, controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of RP1 in combination with cemiplimab, compared to cemiplimab alone, in ~240 patients with CSCC.

RP2 – In H1 2019, file an IND with the FDA and/or a CTA with the MHRA in the UK.