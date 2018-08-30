Futures slip back into the red

U.S. stock index futures have slipped into the red, as investors stay abreast of NAFTA trade negotiations. Dow -0.3% ; S&P 500 and Nasdaq -0.2% .

While the new accord has yet to include Canada, Ottawa has rejoined talks. But with Friday's deadline fast approaching, investors are keeping a close eye on the discussions.

Oil is up 0.7% to $70/bbl again, gold is 0.1% lower at $1210/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.87%.

