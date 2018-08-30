Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (80% upside) price target at SunTrust. Shares up 2% premarket.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) initiated with Hold rating and $57 (10% upside) price target at Berenberg. Shares down a fraction premarket.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (258% upside) price target at Chardan. Shares up 10% premarket.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) initiated with Buy rating and $50 (22% upside) price target at Berenberg. Shares up 2% premarket.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) upgraded to Buy at Cleveland Research.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) downgraded to Hold at Liberum.