Network-1 +15.4% on patent ruling

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEMKT:NTIP) announces a court-issued final judgment and corresponding order in the company’s patent litigation against Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

A Texas district court judge sided with Network-1, overturning a November 2017 jury verdict of invalidity.

The court also said Hewlett Packard failed to meet the burden on its inequitable conduct defense, which was the subject of a separate trial earlier this year.

Certain Network-1 licensees (not including Cisco) now have to pay all prior unpaid royalties that accrued since the HP jury verdict plus future royalties through the 2020 expiration of the remote power patent.