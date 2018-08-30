Patterson Companies down 18% premarket on soft EPS guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) slumps 18% premarket on modest volume in response to its revised 2019 EPS guidance: GAAP: $0.84 - 0.94, non-GAAP: $1.40 - 1.50 citing continued challenges in the dental segment.
In June, its outlook for 2019 EPS was $1.43 - 1.53 and $1.73 - 1.83 for non-GAAP EPS.
Dental products distributors Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both down 1% premarket.
Update: Bargain hunters and short coverers have propelled the price up almost 18% from its intraday low of $19.57. Shares are now down only 3% from yesterday's close.
