Dragon Jade to acquire Montrose Group

Dragon Jade International (OTCQX:DGJI) to acquire 80% of the issued and outstanding share capital of China Management Services Limited, a parent company of the Montrose Group for HK$2M in cash and 100K in restricted common shares of Dragon Jade.

“We are excited by the long-term growth prospects of this acquisition,” commented Dr. Steve Lai, CEO of Dragon Jade. “Montrose Group’s customer base of five-star hotels, high-end restaurants, high net worth individuals, and the growing affluent middle class adds an ideal distribution channel for our core health supplement products to our target markets. In addition, our own successful distribution network and strategies in Greater China will bring Montrose Group’s products to a wider geography.”