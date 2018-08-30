Auris Medical receives FDA guidance for AM-111 in the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) announces feedback from a Type C meeting with the FDA related to the development plan and regulatory pathway for AM-111, its investigational treatment for sudden sensorineural hearing loss.

The Type C meeting had been requested by the Company following the results of the HEALOS phase 3 trial. The results showed improvement in hearing for the AM-111 0.4 mg/mL group compared to placebo.

In a written response the FDA endorsed the proposed choice of primary and secondary efficacy endpoints, the safety endpoints, as well as the planned sample size and statistical methodology. In addition, the FDA provided important guidance on the regulatory path forward.