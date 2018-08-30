FuelCell sells project to AEP

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) has sold the project company that owns the 1.4 MW fuel cell power plant located at Trinity College in Connecticut, to AEP OnSite Partners (NYSE:AEP).

The sale will result in revenue recognition of product sales from FuelCell Energy’s generation project assets portfolio in August.

FuelCell will also operate and maintain the power plant under a fifteen-year service agreement with AEP OnSite Partners, resulting in recurring revenue recognition over the term.

FCEL +6.5% premarket

