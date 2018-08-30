Pfizer bails on DMD candidate domagrozumab

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is terminating development of domagrozumab (PF-06252616) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) after a Phase 2 study (B5161002) failed to achieve the primary endpoint of the mean change from baseline in 4 Stair Climb (in seconds) versus placebo after one year of treatment. An open-label extension study (B5161004) will be stopped as well.

The company will continue the clinical trial assessing its gene therapy (PF-06939926) in DMD.

Shares are down a fraction premarket.