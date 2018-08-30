Turkish lira sinks after report of central bank official resigning

Turkish lira drops 4.2% against the U.S. dollar after Reuters reports that the Turkish central bank's deputy governor Erkan Kilimci is poised to resign from the bank to join the board of the Development Bank of Turkey.

Kilimci was also a member of the central bank's monetary policy committee.

Turkey's lira now trades for 6.76 per U.S. dollar: Last night, the lira closed at 6.469 per dollar. YTD, the lira has weakened 44% against the greenback.

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly been pressuring the nation's central bank to refrain from raising interest rates despite the lira's depreciation.

ETF: TUR

Related tickers: OTCQX:TKGBF, OTCQX:AKBTY, OTCPK:ERELY, TKC, OTCPK:BMBRF

