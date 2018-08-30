CPI Aero gets another $12.5M for jammer pod

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has awarded CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) modified purchase orders totaling $12.5M related to the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band.

Previously, Raytheon awarded CPI Aero a $4M contract for pod structural housings in July 2016 and a $2.7M contract in September 2016 to manufacture Air Management System door and duct assemblies that are installed within the pod housing.

The contract modifications announced today are for work scope changes associated with these earlier contracts, including additional systems integration efforts that will be performed during CPI Aero's build-up of the pod assembly.