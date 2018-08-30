Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores +20% after posting preliminary Q2 results

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) jets up 20% in premarket trading after posting preliminary Q2 results.

The company expects to report positive comparable store sales for the quarter and see a net loss improvement of $18.5M to $20.5M. Adjusted EBITDA is seen up $7.5M to $8.7M from the level of a year ago.

SHOS on store closings: "The Company has undertaken an initiative on a limited number of occasions to accelerate the closing of under-performing stores in an effort to improve profitability and make the most productive use of capital. Under-performing stores are typically closed during the normal course of business at the termination of a lease or expiration of a franchise or dealer agreement and, as a result, do not have significant future lease, severance, or other non-recurring store-closing costs. When we close a significant number of stores or close them on an accelerated basis (closing prior to lease termination or expiration), the Company excludes the associated costs of the closings from adjusted EBITDA."

