GM hits a speed bump in China with EV plans

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has hit a speed bump in its bid to aggressively ramp up EV sales in China.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the automaker hit a setback when internal testing showed that EV batteries made in China didn't meet the company's standards. The battery maker in question, Wanxiang Group, has acquired U.S. firms A123 Systems and Fisker Automotive out of bankruptcy.

GM's launch of the local version of Chevy Volt has been postponed due to the battery issue.

GM has a broad plan to bring 20 EVs to global markets by 2023.