Sutro Biopharma readies IPO

South San Francisco, CA-bases Sutro Biopharma (STRO) has filed a prospectus for a $75M IPO.

The clinical-stage biotech develops protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders via its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform called XpressCF. The company says XpressCF will support the development of cytokine-based immuno-oncology therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific antibodies.

Lead candidates are Phase 1-stage STRO-001, a CD74-directed ADC for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and IND-stage STRO-002, a folate receptor-alpha-directed ADC for ovarian and endometrial cancers.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Revenue: 11.5 (-61.9%); Operating Expenses: 35.3 (+6.3%); Net Loss: (23.6) (-713.8%); Cash Consumption: (29.0) (-4.0%).