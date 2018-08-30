Exxon, Hess announce another oil discovery offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Hess (NYSE:HES) announce a ninth oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Hammerhead-1 well, marking its fifth oil discovery on the Stabroek Block in the past year.

Hammerhead-1 is located 13 miles southwest of the Liza-1 well and follows previous Stabroek discoveries that are estimated to contain more than 4B boe of gross recoverable resources and have established the potential for up to five FPSO vessels producing at least 750K bbl/day by 2025.

XOM is operator and owns a 45% interest in the Stabroek Block, while Hess holds a 30% stake and Cnooc's (NYSE:CEO) Nexen owns 25%.