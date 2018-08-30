Google's Titan Key gets general release; Trump sends mixed signals on regulation

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) in-house Titan Security Key is now generally available with the two-factor token up in Google’s store. Keys became available to Google Cloud customers last month.

The full kit includes a USB key, a Bluetooth key, connectors, and a $50 price tag.

In other Alphabet news, President Trump is now sending mixed signals on what he wants to do about alleged conservative mistreatment from the company, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Trump stepped away from potential big tech regulation yesterday during a White House press briefing. Asked if his solution was regulation, Trump responded “We’re just going to see” followed by “You know what we want? Not regulation. Fairness.”

