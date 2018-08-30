GMS reports Q1 results; shares +5.9%

GMS (GMS +5.9% ) delivers Q1 organic revenue growth of 6.1% driven by growth across each product groups, as well as strong earnings supported by contribution from Titan.

The company expects additional benefits through 2019, led by cost reduction initiatives along with integration of Titan.

Sales by products: Wallboard: $317.7M (+11.6% Y/Y); Ceilings: $115.9M (+16.2%); Steel framing: $129.1M (+23.4%); Other products: $215.4M (+40.7%).

Adjusted gross profit margin improved marginally by ~10bps to 32.0%; adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150bps to 9.7%.

