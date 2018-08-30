Dick's seen as last man standing in sporting goods retail

Analysts are largely holding their ground on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) following the retailer's Q2 earnings report and guidance update.

Buckingham Research (Buy, $46 PT) thinks Dick's showed off its profit potential during the quarter and could see upside as the U.S. athletic cycle returns back from a bottoming out.

MKM Partners (Neutral, $36 fair value estimate) calls the quarter turned in by Dick's another example of its vulnerability to online competition.

Oppenheimer (Perform, no PT) says its sticking with a cautious nearer-term stance on DKS. "While DKS represents the 'last man standing' among leading sporting good superstores, ongoing product cycle dislocations and a propensity of primary brands to broaden distribution and increasingly sell direct to consumers represent continued significant sales headwinds for DKS," updates the firm.

The consensus from Wall Street is around a Neutral-equivalent rating.

Dick's is up 0.6% in early trading after falling off 2.2% yesterday.

