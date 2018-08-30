Consumer  | Healthcare  | On the Move

CV Sciences pushes back on bears; shares up more than 20%

|About: CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI)|By:, SA News Editor

"We are keenly aware of recent market activity and certain disinformation disseminated by persons holding short positions in our stock," says the company.

CEO Joseph Dowling takes note of "record-breaking" Q2 results, a debt-free balance sheet, and a hoped-for uplisting to the Nasdaq.

Dowling: "We sympathize with our shareholders for having to endure this short selling activity."

Source: Press Release

OTCQB:CVSI tumbled another 22.65% yesterday. Opening trades have yet to post this morning. Update at 9:53 ET: Shares are higher by 22%.

Previously: CV Sciences down another 24%; Citron covers short (Aug. 29)

