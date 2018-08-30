CV Sciences pushes back on bears; shares up more than 20%

"We are keenly aware of recent market activity and certain disinformation disseminated by persons holding short positions in our stock," says the company.

CEO Joseph Dowling takes note of "record-breaking" Q2 results, a debt-free balance sheet, and a hoped-for uplisting to the Nasdaq.

Dowling: "We sympathize with our shareholders for having to endure this short selling activity."

Source: Press Release

OTCQB:CVSI tumbled another 22.65% yesterday. Opening trades have yet to post this morning. Update at 9:53 ET: Shares are higher by 22% .

