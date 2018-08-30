PetroChina's Q2 profit leaps to three-year high

PetroChina's (NYSE:PTR) Q2 profit more than doubled from a year ago to 16.94B yuan ($2.48B), according to Reuters calculations, which would mark its best quarterly performance since Q2 2015. The gains were led by the recovery in oil prices since the middle of 2017 and stronger performance in the refining business.

PTR says H1 profit jumped 114% Y/Y to 27.09B yuan, above the lower-end of guidance the company gave in July for 26.17B-28.17B yuan, helped by the recovery in oil prices and stronger performance in the refining business.

Q2 revenue totaled 567B yuan, up 17.5% from 482.4B yuan a year earlier and its highest since Q3 2014, according to Reuters calculations; H1 revenue totaled 1.109T yuan ($162.2B).

PTR says H1 crude oil production edged higher to 437.7M barrels from 435.8M barrels in the year-ago period, while H1 gas production rose 3% Y/Y to 1.79T cf.