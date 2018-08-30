Regen BioPharma identifies new class of product candidates

Regen BioPharma (OTCQB:RGRX) announces that its internal screening process has identified a series of small molecule drugs that inhibit an immune checkpoint called NR2F6 which has potential for treating autoimmune disorders like systemic lupus erythematosus.

President and Chief Scientific Officer Harry Lander, Ph.D., MBA, says, "We have identified a handful of compounds representing three different structural classes that inhibit NR2F6 in our primary screening assay. They exhibited a dose-dependent inhibitory effect on NR2F6 without cytotoxicity. Our next steps will focus on determining what effect they have on human immune cells."