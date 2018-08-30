Tech Data reports Q2 results, guides EPS lower than consensus; shares slides ~15%

Tech Data (TECD -14.5% ) says Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 is lower than management expectation, due to product mix.

Adjusted operating margin compress 60bps to 1.52%; gross profit declines ~40bps to 5.9%.

TECD announces a Global Business Optimization Program that is expected to generate annual cost savings of $70M-$80M, of which ~50% will be reinvested for strategic priorities.

Q3 outlook: Net sales of ~$8.7B-9B (as compared to consensus of $8.85B); non-GAAP EPS to be $2-$2.30 (vs. consensus of $2.39).

