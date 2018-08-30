Build-A-Bear Workshop up 9.3% post Q2 results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW +9.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 5.1% Y/Y to $83.2M.

Net retail sales increased 6.1% to $81M.

Commercial revenue down 50% to $1.06M.

Retail gross margin rate declined 210 bps to 42.5%.

SG&A expense rate up 40 bps to 45.6%.

Number of franchised stores 96 compared to 89 Y/Y.

Total company-owned retail stores were 365 compared to 353 Y/Y.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: $345M to $355M; Diluted EPS: $0.40 to $0.57; Capex: $15-18M; D&A: $16-17M; Cash and cash equivalents: $25-30M.

