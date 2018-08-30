AT&T to offer mobile 5G in Indianapolis this year

AT&T (NYSE:T) has added Indianapolis to its list getting mobile 5G service this year.

It becomes AT&T's seventh 5G city, joining Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Waco. A month ago the company doubled its list from three to six.

And it's promised a dozen markets will get the mobile 5G service before year-end.

AT&T has invested some $425M in Indianapolis' wireless and wired networks from 2015-2017, it says, and launched "5G Evolution" (peak theoretical wireless speeds of 400 Mbps) there last year; 5G Evolution is live in more than 140 markets.