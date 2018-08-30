BlackRock worries about Canada's yield curve: Bloomberg

Canada's yield curve is poised to invert for the first time in more than 10 years. While the Bank of Canada sees it as a sign of strong demand for the nation's long-dated bonds, BlackRock says banks will become reluctant to lend as the difference between short-dated note and long-dated bond yields diminishes, Bloomberg reports.

Even as Canada reports strong GDP growth of 2.9% in Q2, banks' caution will eventually seep into the economy, potentially ending Canada's policy-tightening cycle, BlackRock contends.

“The yield curve is something the Bank needs to pay attention to as far as that being a signal of the economy running into a brick wall sooner rather than later,” said Aubrey Basdeo, BlackRock’s head of Canadian fixed income. As the flatter yield curve “continues to work its way through the rest of the curve, I think that’s a clear indication the Bank’s hiking cycle is near an end.”

Canada 30-year government bond yield at 2 compares with the 2-year government bond yield of 2.139%, only a 16.5-basis point difference, and fell to 12.9 bps last week. For similar U.S. Treasuries, the gap is about 34 bps.

Canadian dollar ETF: FXC

