Stocks slip, threatening to end four-day win streak

Stocks open modestly lower, pulling back from record highs and threatening to snap a four-session winning streak; Dow -0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.2% .

NAFTA negotiations remain in focus as the U.S. and Mexico try to bring Canada into the bilateral trade deal they reached this week, and both Pres. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau are expressing optimism that a deal could be reached by the end of this week.

European bourses are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% , Germany's DAX -0.5% and France's CAC -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.1% .

In U.S. earnings news, Salesforce ( -3% ), Dollar General ( -1.6% ), Dollar Tree ( -12% ), Campbell Soup ( -1.2% ), Burlington Stores ( -2.2% ) and Abercrombie & Fitch ( -13.6% ) are all down lower after reporting their quarterly results, while Signet Jewelers ( +25.3% ) and Guess? ( +14.7% ) are both sharply higher.

The lightly-weighed materials sector ( -0.7% ) lags, along with the consumer discretionary ( -0.5% ), tech ( -0.4% ) and financial ( -0.3% ) groups, while utilities ( +0.3% ) leads the sector standings in the early going.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury prices are higher, sending yields lower across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is 2 bps lower at 2.86%.