Culp slips 8% post Q1 results

Culp (CULP -8.9% ) reported Q1 net sales of $71.5M a decrease of 10.1% Y/Y, with Mattress fabrics sales at $37M (-23.6% Y/Y) and Upholstery fabrics sales at $34.5M (+10.9% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 590 bps to 14.8% and Adj. gross margin was 17%.

Q1 operating margin declined by 590 bps to 2.9%. Segment operating margins: Mattress fabric declined by 550 bps to 7.6% and Upholstery fabrics declined by 200 bps to 7.3%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA $5.41M (-40.8% Y/Y) and margin of 7.6%.

Company repurchased ~3k shares during the quarter.

Culp reported Free cash flow of negative $4.6M compared to negative $2.7M a year ago.

Company has total cash and investments of $39.3M as of July 29, 2018.

2Q19 Outlook: Sales decline of ~5%; Pre-tax income $3.6-4.6M.

