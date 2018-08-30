Dollar Tree reports Q2 results and narrows FY19 guidance; shares down 11%

Dollar Tree (DLTR -10.9% ) reports Q2 enterprise same-store sales +1.9% excluding impact of currency fluctuations; Dollar Tree banner same-store sales was +3.8%, whereas same-store sales for Family Dollar banner were flat.

Gross margin compresses 70bps to 30.1% due higher domestic freight, shrink & distribution costs, partially offset by lower merchandise costs; operating income margin declines ~100bps to 6.9%.

Q3 guidance: Sales of ~$5.53B-$5.64B; diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.11-$1.18.

The company issues narrow FY19 guidance, with adjusted EPS of $4.85-5.05 down from $4.80-5.10; revenues of $22.75B-22.97B lower than prior guidance of $22.73B-23.05B.

The US Department of Commerce imposes an anti-dumping duty on certain ribbon purchased from China, due to which DLTR expects a charge of $0.04 per share in Q4

