Wells Fargo sacks a dozen bankers amid expense policy probe: WSJ

More than a dozen Wells Fargo (WFC -0.3% ) employees at its investment bank are fired or suspended after alleged violations the the company's expense policy regarding after-hour meals, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Employees allegedly changed time stamps on emailed receipts so that their dinner orders would appear to comply with the company's policy for expensing after-hours meals, the people said.

The employees involved ranged from analysts to managing directors in New York, San Francisco, and Charlotte, NC.

Wells Fargo says it continues to investigate the matter.

Previously: Wells Fargo wealth-management sales goals reported to be focus of probe: WSJ (July 27)