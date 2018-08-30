Huge mid-quarter turnaround at Build-A-Bear Workshop

It was a comeback story for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) in Q2 after the company fell behind during the first nine weeks of the quarter.

"The introduction of the ‘Pay Your Age’ events, including our ‘Count Your Candles’ birthday program, far surpassed our expectations. The surge of interest from the events delivered a meaningful profit, although it was not enough to offset the start of the quarter," noted Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John.

Of course, the event also drew just a bit of negative publicity when the company had to shut down lines at some locations due to massive traffic.

Looking ahead, the company plans to open a shop-in-shop location in New York City’s Rockefeller Center inside the FAO Schwarz store in November.

