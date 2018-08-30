Westell and ip.access signs product agreement

Westell Technologies (WSTL +2.6% ) has entered into a product agreement with ip.access Limited to develop and market an OnGo small cell solution for the private LTE market.

“Enterprises are increasingly seeking private LTE networks,” said J.J. Swartwood, Westell’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “OnGo represents an attractive alternative for private wireless networks without access to licensed spectrum. We expect our partnership with ip.access will provide a small cell solution that enables private LTE operators to intelligently and securely connect, manage, control, and analyze increasingly complex and critical operations.”