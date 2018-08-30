EA -7.7% after bookings cut, while peers hold steady

After an earlier halt (from its delay of Battlefield V and cut bookings guidance), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has slid 7.7% , to its lowest point since the end of April.

Big videogame peers are holding up, however: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is down 0.1% , while Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) -- whose Red Dead Redemption 2 will benefit from a slight clearing of a competitive logjam -- is up 0.7% .

EA's guidance cut came not only due to the change in game schedule but foreign exchange rates that continue to have an impact. "Foreign exchange rates have moved significantly since EA initially gave fiscal year 2019 guidance in May," the company says. "EA’s management now considers it prudent to include this impact in EA’s revised guidance."

Of a $350M cut in fiscal year bookings expectations to $5.2B from $5.55B, some $115M is driven by forex changes, it says.