Longevity Acquisition prices $40M initial public offering

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) has priced its initial public offering of 4M units at $10.00 per unit, consisting of one of the Company’s ordinary shares, one warrant, each warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one-half of one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per whole share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination.

The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “LOACU”, effective August 29.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600K units.