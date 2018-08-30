Hooker Furniture reports Q2 results; HOFT slides ~7%

Hooker Furniture (HOFT -6.8% ) Hooker Branded segment Q2 sales remains flat Y/Y attributed as seasonal; Home Meridian segment sales were +4.8% as disruptions with Asian suppliers that negatively impacted shipments, were resolved.

Upholstery units witnesses negative impact on margins from price increase in materials and components such as foam, plywood and steel; gross margin remains flat at 21.1%; operating margin declines 60bps to 7%

The company has some concern about the prospects of tariffs being imposed on finished goods and component parts imported from China, and the business is likely to have a negative impact.

