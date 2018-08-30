Reuters: Venezuela's port woes stall oil exports to Rosneft, U.S. companies

The closing of a dock at Venezuela’s main oil export port could delay as much as 5M barrels in crude deliveries to Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), further complicating oil-for-loan agreements between Venezuela's state-run PDVSA and the Russian company, Reuters reports.

A tanker collision over the weekend forced PDVSA to halt operations at Jose port’s South dock, curtailing planned shipments mainly for Rosneft but also for U.S. firms Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) until damages can be repaired.

Rosneft and PDVSA signed a refinancing agreement in April designed to allow the Venezuelan company to catch up on delayed loan payments by delivering more crude to Rosneft, according to the report, which also said the Russian company was using Jose’s South dock to pick up the cargoes.

PDVSA reportedly was scheduled to deliver 4M bbl/month (133K bbl/day) of heavy crude to Rosneft under the April agreement, and PDVSA had planned to deliver 4.5M barrels to VLO, CVX and other U.S.-based companies during August under supply contracts and spot deals.