Study shows favorable impact of Obamacare on uninsured hospitalizations

A U.S. study showed a reduction in uninsured hospitalizations in states that expanded enrollment in Medicaid as provided for under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. In states that expanded Medicaid in 2014, the proportion of uninsured hospitalizations for serious heart problems dropped almost 40% to 7.7%. The proportion of these hospitalizations covered by Medicaid rose 37% to 35.1%.

In states that did not expand Medicaid, the uninsured proportion of hospitalizations for major heart problems dropped by 0.7% while the proportion of these hospitalizations covered by Medicaid rose 0.4%.

The study failed to find a difference in survival, however. Death rates in hospitals from heart attack, stroke and heart failure remained constant before and after the ACA and did not appear to be influenced by Medicaid participation.

Selected tickers: HIIQ, WCG, UNH, HUM, CI, CNC, ANTM, AET