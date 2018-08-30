Petrobras to appeal Dutch court ruling favorable to Vantage Drilling

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it will appeal a Dutch court ruling related to the suspension of a drilling contract with U.S.-based Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF).

An Amsterdam judge ruled earlier this week that Vantage could attach bank accounts and shares Petrobras holds in subsidiaries incorporated in the Netherlands, as it seeks to fulfill a $622M arbitration award by placing restrictions upon what the Brazilian company can do with its assets in the Netherlands.

Petrobras says Vantage’s arbitration proceedings relate to a contract that was canceled as part of Brazil's Car Wash corruption investigation, and says the Vantage contract was awarded “by way of corruption."