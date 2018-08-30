Amazon launching food sales in Mexico; shares hit $2,000 for first time

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will start selling food and beverages through its online platform in Mexico, which launched in 2015.

The items will include coffees, teas, liquors, wines, cooking ingredients, and non-perishable snacks.

Competitors: Wal Mart (NYSE:WMT) de Mexico, which plans to accelerate its own regional push with grocery delivery serving an “important” role. Local competitors include delivery services Soriana, La Comer, and Chedraui.

Price push: Amazon shares crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time this morning, touching a high of $2,025.24 before retreating slightly. The market cap sits at $954.94B.