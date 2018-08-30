Argentina hikes rates again after peso plummets

The central bank of Argentina hikes its central bank rate by15 basis points to 60% after the Argentine peso sank to a record low of 40.00 to the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark interest rate hike helped pare some of the currency's loss. The peso is down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar, with an exchange rate of 37.15 Argentine pesos to the dollar.

The central bank's action came a day after President Mauricio Macri said he asked the International Monetary Fund to accelerate disbursements from a $50B credit line to show the nation can fund its 2019 budget without taking on even more debt.

YTD, the Argentine peso is down 51% against the U.S. dollar.

ETFs: ARGT

Related tickers: MELI, TS, GGAL, GLOB, TEO, BMA, YPF, PAM, BBVA

Previously: Fresh stress for emerging market currencies (Aug. 30)